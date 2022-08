A handout photo made available on 21 August 2022 by the Russian Investigative Committee shows investigators working at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi in the Odintsovo urban district in Moscow region, Russia. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies was killed in a Moscow car bomb, Russia's investigative committee reported Sunday.

Darya Dugin, 29, daughter of the leader of Russia's ultranationalist neo-Eurasia Movement, Alexander Dugin, was killed after a bomb exploded in her car around 9 pm Moscow time on Saturday on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Investigative Committee of Russia, who described her as a journalist and political expert, said.

