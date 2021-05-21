David Beckham in action for Manchester United during a friendly match against Danish soccerclub Aarhus FC in Aarhus, Denmark, 06 August 2002. EPA PHOTO NORDFOTO/FILE/PALLE HEDEMANN

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham after a match playing for AC Milan in Man Utd. Stadium Old Trafford in Britain, 10 March 2010. EFE/FILE/Magi Haroun

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham was inducted Thursday into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, Beckham amassed six Premier League titles with Man Utd., earning him a spot in the Hall of Fame alongside other iconic English first division players such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

“The Premier League was such an important part of my career and life and I'm delighted to be recognised alongside these icons who I played with, competed with and looked up to," said Beckham through a Premier League press release.