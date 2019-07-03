The newly elected European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (R) from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament reacts next to his predecessor previous president Antonio Tajani (L) after the announcement of the results on the Parliament's President at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, 03 July 2019. EPA--EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

David-Maria Sassoli from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament speaks prior the vote on the Parliament's President at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The new Eureopan Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament reacts after the announcement of the results on the Parliament's President at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

David-Maria Sassoli was chosen Wednesday as the European Parliament's new president after being backed by 345 of the 667 MEPs who voted.

Born in Florence, the 63-year-old journalist and member of the Italian Democratic Party, Sassoli has been an MEP for three terms and was the vice president of the parliament between 2014-2019.

"EU citizens, MEPs, colleagues and friends. Government representatives, men and women from this administration.

"You all understand how excited I am in taking over the position of President of the European Parliament and to be elected by all of you to represent the institution that, above every other one, represents a direct link with the citizens and whose duty is to represent them and defend them.

"I also want to welcome all the new MEPs and all women who represent the 40 percent of us. It is a good result, however, we want even more," Sassoli said.

He secured the necessary majority in the second round of voting.

The EP can vote up to four times in order to choose its leader.

All four rounds were necessary in 2017 when Sassoli's predecessor and fellow Italian and journalist Antonio Tajani assumed the role.

Czech candidate Jan Zahradil, a member of the conservative Civic Democratic Party, secured 160 votes.

Ska Keller, a member of the German Alliance '90/The Greens party and the European Green Party, got 119 votes whilst Spaniard Sira Rego, a United We Can MEP, secured 43 votes.

"We need new thinking, we need to be bold enough to bring together great wisdom.

"We need to return to the spirit of the founding fathers," Sassoli added, recalling that they championed the project to fight nationalism.

He added that the process of integration needed to be relaunched and acknowledged the union required changes in order to meet the needs of Europeans.

These changes need to be developed whilst also respecting the founding values of freedom and solidarity.

"We in Europe are proud of our diversity," the Italian said.

The European Parliament is made up of 751 MEPs who are directly elected by EU citizens. EFE-EPA

lzu/ch/sh