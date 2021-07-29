Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his second gold medal at Tokyo 2020 after setting a new Olympic record in the men's 100m freestyle on Day 6 of the Olympic Games on Thursday.
Dressel, who won 4x100 meter relay and has won the last two World Championships, finished in 47.02 seconds, just 0.06 seconds ahead of runner up Dan Chambers of Australia, who won gold in Rio five years ago.
In the men’s singles tennis, world number one Novak Djokovic knocked out local favorite Kei Nishikori in straight sets on Thursday to book his place in the semi final. EFE