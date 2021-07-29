Oyama (Japan), 28/07/2021.- Nikias Arndt of Germany competes in the Men's Road Cycling Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, 28 July 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 29/07/2021.- Novac Djokovic of Serbia returns to Kei Nishikori of Japan during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal Tennis match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. (Tenis, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Tokyo (Japan), 29/07/2021.- Caeleb Dressel of the US reacts after winning the gold medal on the Men's 100m Freestyle Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. (100 metros, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his second gold medal at Tokyo 2020 after setting a new Olympic record in the men's 100m freestyle on Day 6 of the Olympic Games on Thursday.

Dressel, who won 4x100 meter relay and has won the last two World Championships, finished in 47.02 seconds, just 0.06 seconds ahead of runner up Dan Chambers of Australia, who won gold in Rio five years ago.

In the men’s singles tennis, world number one Novak Djokovic knocked out local favorite Kei Nishikori in straight sets on Thursday to book his place in the semi final. EFE