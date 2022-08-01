A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and G7 countries' ambassadors visit to the port of Odesa, Ukraine, 29 July 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Defence Ministry Press Office shows Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni as it leaves the port of Odesa, Ukraine, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kyiv said Monday was a "day of relief for the world" after a first ship carrying around 26,000 tons of grains left the Ukrainian Black Sea commercial port of Odesa at 6.15 am GMT, following a months-long blockade triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister said.

"Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain one should Russia respect its part of the deal," Kuleba added.

(...)