Kyiv said Monday was a "day of relief for the world" after a first ship carrying around 26,000 tons of grains left the Ukrainian Black Sea commercial port of Odesa at 6.15 am GMT, following a months-long blockade triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
"The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister said.
"Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain one should Russia respect its part of the deal," Kuleba added.
