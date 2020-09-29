Lee Rae-jin, the brother of a South Korean government official who died after being shot by North Korean troops last week, speaks during a press conference at the foreign correspondents club in Seoul, South Korea, 29 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The brother of a South Korean official shot to death last week by North Korean troops when they found him adrift in their territorial waters said Tuesday that he does not believe the victim wanted to defect, as Seoul says.

Lee Rae-jin, brother of the official who died last week demanded Tuesday at a press conference held at the Seoul Foreign Correspondents Club an international investigation to clarify the "savage crime" against his brother given the contradictory versions both parties have given on the case.