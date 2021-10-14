Lebanese Army soldiers take a position in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Hezbollah supporters demonstrate in front of the Palace of Justice calling for the dismissal of the Public Prosecutor Judge Tareq Bitar in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Parts of Beirut turned to a conflict zone Thursday when armed clashes erupted during protests led by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies against the judge investigating last year's devastating port blast in the capital.

The Lebanese Red Cross wrote on Twitter that six people were killed and 30 others injured amid intense gunfire near the Justice Palace, where protesters had been gathering when violence broke out.

Bassem Mawlawi, the country’s interior minister, said in a televised speech that a group of snipers shot several people in the head in the Tayouneh neighborhood and confirmed rocket-propelled grenades were fired into the air there. EFE