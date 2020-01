Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Elazig, Turkey, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Elazig, Turkey, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 21 people have died and over a thousand others have been injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, according to the latest information released by the country’s disaster and emergency organization, AFAD.

The death toll from the earthquake, the strongest recorded in Turkey since 2011, stood at 21 at 7 am GMT. EFE-EPA