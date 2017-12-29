A handout photo made available by the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) shows FDNY members operating at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, USA, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EPA/FDNY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Members of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) work at the scene of a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, in New York City, New York, USA, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

A view of an apartment building after a fire, in the Bronx, New York City, New York, USA, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The fire that ripped through an apartment building here, killing 12 people, appears to have been caused by a youngster who was playing with a stove, New York's mayor said Friday.

"What we think at this point is that it unfortunately emanated from an accident, a young child playing with a stove on the first floor of the building," Bill de Blasio said during his weekly radio show on WNYC.

The blaze at the five-story building in the Bronx began at around 6:50 pm Thursday and spread rapidly.

De Blasio suggested that the death toll could rise.

"We've lost 12 people. We could lose more. There are some still fighting for their lives," the mayor said of what he had earlier described as "the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in a quarter century."

Four children were among the victims, the youngest just a year old.

"Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives," fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

More than 160 firefighters battled the flames, according to the Fire Department of New York.

Questions arose about possible shortcomings in fire-safety measures at the building, which was built more than a century ago, but De Blasio said that authorities had found no evidence of a problem.

"It does not appear that there was anything problematic about the building or the fire safety in the building. It seems like a horrible, tragic accident," he said.