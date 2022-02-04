A person walks down a street in the Villa 'Puerta 8', where the adulterated cocaine that has already caused more than 20 deaths and 70 hospitalized people was sold, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 3 February 2022. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A police patrol guards the Eva Peron acute hospital, where several people are hospitalized for the consumption of adulterated cocaine, in the town of San Martin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 3 February 2022. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Two women walk in front of the Eva Peron acute hospital, where several people are hospitalized for the consumption of adulterated cocaine, in the town of San Martin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 3 February 2022. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The death in Argentina of 20 people after consuming adulterated cocaine from a Buenos Aires province slum drew commotion and calls to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and addiction, amid the country’s high poverty rate.

Alarms blared Wednesday when doctors detected four patients in the Hurlingham municipal hospital who had died having consumed cocaine. Later deaths were reported in hospitals in the jurisdiction of the San Martín Attorney General's Office, which took the case and issued a warning to the population of the circulation of cocaine of “high toxicity.” EFE