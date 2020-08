A handout photo made available by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows members of the NDRF during a rescue operation at the site of a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, 25 August 2020. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, 24 August 2020 (issued on 25 August 2020). EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows members of the NDRF during a rescue operation at the site of a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, 25 August 2020. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The death toll in a four-storey building collapse in the western Indian state of Maharashtra increased to 13, while eight were injured, the authorities said on Tuesday, as rescue efforts continued.

The last two fatalities, recovered from the rubble, were minors - two girls aged two and seven seven respectively -, the district administration spokesperson Manoj Shivaji Sanap told EFE. EFE-EPA

