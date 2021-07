Volunteers take care of residents of a nursing home affected by the flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

A wrecked car is seen in a school yard after flooding in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

A digger is swept away in the flood water in Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN

The number of people killed by the devastating floods in western Germany climbed to 135 on Saturday amid ongoing search and rescue operations in the areas affected by fresh inundations.

Authorities in the affected states of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany, and Rhineland-Palatinate said more bodies might be buried under landslides and debris of the destruction caused by rainstorms in recent days. EFE