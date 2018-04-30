An official briefs journalists at the scene of twin suicide bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A man who was injured in a bomb blast is moved to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 21 people have died - among them a photographer from the Agence France-Presse news agency - and 27 have been wounded in two explosions in the central part of the Afghan capital which hosts the NATO headquarters and offices of several international nonprofits, an official source told EFE Monday.

The spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Majroh, confirmed to EFE that the number of people dead has increased to 21 and those wounded to 40, and most of them have been taken to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, located near the place of the attack.

He added that three journalists - among them Shah Marai of AFP agency, as confirmed by the French agency in a tweet - were among those dead.

Majroh identified the second reporter as Khir Mohammad Tokhi of Afghanistan's Tolo News channel, while the third - whose identity was not revealed - worked for Jahan TV.

Local police spokesperson Hashmatullah Stanekzai, told EFE that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8:00 am, in the Shash Darak area in Kabul's police district 9.

Around half an hour later, a second explosion rocked the same area, when - according to Stanekzai - a suicide attacker "who disguised himself as a journalist having a camera in hand" blew himself up near a group of journalists who had gathered to cover the first explosion.

An office complex of the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, the NATO headquarters and several international nonprofits are located in the area where the blasts took place.

The Taliban Wednesday rejected the Afghan government's dialogue offer proposed in late February and announced the start of its new spring military offensive.

A week ago, a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul - claimed by the Islamic State - left 69 dead and wounded around 120 people.

So far this year Kabul has been the target of several attacks, the bloodiest being the one perpetrated in late January by the Taliban who used an ambulance bomb that exploded on a street in a central district of Kabul, killing more than 100.