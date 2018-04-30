A man who was injured in a bomb blast is moved to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The death toll in twin blasts on Monday in Kabul has been raised to 25, including nine reporters, while another 49 have been injured in the attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Local police spokesperson Hashmatullah Stanekzai, told EFE that four people died in the first blast at 8:00 am, in the Shash Darak area.

"Now we confirm the first attack was a suicide attacker riding a motorcycle full of explosives. In that blast four civilians were killed," the source said.

Another 21 died in the second explosions around half an hour later, when - according to Stanekzai - a suicide attacker "who disguised himself as a journalist having a camera in hand" blew himself up near a group of journalists who had gathered to cover the first explosion.

According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), there are nine journalists among the dead.

However, Stanekzai confirmed that four police officers who were cordoning off the area died in the second explosion.

The IS claimed responsibility for the attacks on messaging application Telegram, saying the first attacker detonated his suicide vest at the NDS building, while the second blew himself up in the street, targeting those who had fled the first attack.

The militant group has perpetrated several attacks in Kabul so far this year.

A week ago, a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul - claimed by the Islamic State - left 69 dead and wounded around 120 people.

So far this year Kabul has been the target of several attacks, the bloodiest being the one perpetrated in late January by the Taliban who used an ambulance bomb that exploded on a street in a central district of Kabul, killing more than 100.