View of a damaged building after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck the eastern city of Hualien, Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescue services search for people in a damaged building, after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck the eastern city of Hualien, Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The death toll in the Taiwan earthquake climbed to 4 on Wednesday, while 225 people were reported to have been injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

Search operations were ongoing to find 145 people who went missing in Tuesday's quake mostly from the residential and commercial floors of the Yunmen Cuidi building, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

"Rescue operations have been continuing night and day. We will not rest until all are found", Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen said on her official Twitter account.

She also visited the injured, who were admitted to local hospitals and praised the first responders "for their tireless efforts."

The areas that were the worst affected in the quake were located close to the eastern city of Hualien - the Hualien and Yilan districts - although tremors were felt throughout the island and had forced people out of their homes.

Search teams managed to rescue 235 people, who were trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hualien, including the worst hit Yunmen Cuidi building and Hotel Tongshuai - also known as the Marshal hotel - where the lower floors had collapsed completely.

Two hotel employees, buried under the rubble of the hotel, were able to contact rescue teams, which included 752 firefighters and police personnel, and 594 soldiers.

Out of the 830 people,who were evacuated, 643 took refuge in temporary shelters.

The 6.4-magnitude quake occurred at 11:50 pm on Tuesday night, with its epicenter located at 18.3 kilometers (11.4 miles) north-northeast of the city of Hualien.

While the country is slowly returning to normalcy, water and electricity are yet to be fully restored in Hualien, while serious damages to underground gas pipelines have been reported.

Several buildings have sustained structural damages, with two hospitals and the Hotel Meilun tilting precariously after suffering damages in the quake.

The quake also reportedly triggered landslides which affected the country's main Suhua highway and the state highway 11, although currently the only traffic disruptions reported are on smaller roads and the Qixiangtien bridge.