People help an injured man following of a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

A blood stained prayer cap sits among debris following of a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Security forces cordon off the scene of a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Pakistani security officials stand guard near the scene of a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Relatives identify bodies of the victims at a hospital after a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Relatives cry outside of a hospital after a bomb blast at a Shi'ite Muslim's mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistani authorities have raised the death toll to 56 after an attack against a mosque of the minority Shia community during Friday prayers in the northwestern city of Peshawar, while nearly 200 people have been injured.

"So far 56 people have died and 194 are injured. The attack happened at 1:07 pm at the time of Friday prayer,” Ahsen Khan, a police official at the Peshawar police headquarters, told EFE.

He added that the the explosion was carried out through a suicide bombing, as one of the assailants detonated explosives he was carrying inside the mosque.

