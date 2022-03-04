Pakistani authorities have raised the death toll to 56 after an attack against a mosque of the minority Shia community during Friday prayers in the northwestern city of Peshawar, while nearly 200 people have been injured.
"So far 56 people have died and 194 are injured. The attack happened at 1:07 pm at the time of Friday prayer,” Ahsen Khan, a police official at the Peshawar police headquarters, told EFE.
He added that the the explosion was carried out through a suicide bombing, as one of the assailants detonated explosives he was carrying inside the mosque.
