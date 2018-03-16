Four church officials pray in front of a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 16, 2018. The recently installed bridge collapsed on March 15, crushing cars on a state highway and killing at least six people, according to local officials. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Authorities in South Florida confirmed Friday morning that the death toll from the collapse of a newly installed pedestrian bridge in Miami has risen to six.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said on Twitter that it could confirm that six people had died in the collapse of the bridge, which was designed to make it safer for thousands of students living in off-campus housing in the Miami suburb of Sweetwater to walk to the main campus of Florida International University.

The bridge was still under construction and was not yet open to foot traffic.

"We can confirm, 6 fatalities in the #FIUBridgeCollapse. #MDPD is still on scene and working in collaboration with several entities on the recovery efforts," Miami-Dad Police said.

Around 10 cars were trapped under tons of rubble as a result of the collapse.

Firefighters on Thursday recovered several dead bodies amid the rubble and rescued nine other injured people, some of whom are hospitalized and in serious condition.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said a thorough investigation would be carried out into the collapse and that criminal charges would be filed if authorities find evidence of wrongdoing.

Construction of the 950-ton bridge began in the spring of 2017 and was to be completed in early 2019. On Saturday, the main span was installed over Southwest Eighth Street.

The bridge was designed by FIGG Bridge Group and built by Munilla Construction Management.

MCM, a family business, said in a statement Thursday that it was "devastated and doing everything we can to assist."

"We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way."