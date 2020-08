Cars are stranded on a flooded road amid heavy rain in Gwangju, South Korea, 08 August 2020. (Corea del Sur) EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A volunteer carries household tools that have been inundated in the aftermath of heavy rain in Anseong City, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

Soldiers of the 55th Infantry Division remove mud from a flooded house in the aftermath of heavy rains in Anseong City, South Korea, 07 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

Volunteers carry household items that have been inundated in the aftermath of heavy rain in Anseong City, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL