Izmir (Turkey), 01/11/2020.- A Imam person prays during a funeral ceremony for Bayram Dogruya and Hatice Dogruya who were found dead under a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 01/11/2020.- Relatives attend a funeral ceremony for Bayram Dogruya and Hatice Dogruya who were found dead under a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 01/11/2020.- A policeofficer stands guard in front of a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 01/11/2020.- A photo made with a drone shows tents of the of AFAD Task Force, Turkey's Emergency and Disaster Management devision, set up for earthquake victim after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Izmir (Turkey), 01/11/2020.- Rescue workers and people search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

At least 62 people have been killed and nearly 900 injured in Turkey while two people died in Greece from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the Aegean coast at noon Friday.

"Sixty-two citizens have lost their lives. Out of 940 injured, 722 have already been discharged from hospitals and 218 are still under medical treatment," the , the Turkish emergency service AFAD said Sunday in a statement.

"Search and rescue work continues in eight buildings in Izmir," the brief statement added. EFE-EPA



