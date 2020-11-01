At least 62 people have been killed and nearly 900 injured in Turkey while two people died in Greece from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the Aegean coast at noon Friday.
"Sixty-two citizens have lost their lives. Out of 940 injured, 722 have already been discharged from hospitals and 218 are still under medical treatment," the , the Turkish emergency service AFAD said Sunday in a statement.
"Search and rescue work continues in eight buildings in Izmir," the brief statement added. EFE-EPA
