A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of a satellite image showing the eastern coast of Australia, Nov. 12, 2019 (issued Nov. 13, 2019), as intense bushfires burn around New South Wales. EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A peacock flies over the burnt out wreckage of a house lost to the Hilville bushfire off Metz road Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A firefighter helps extinguish a fire at Possum Brush, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A vehicle in a shed burns on a property at Possum Brush, south of Taree, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Hillville bushfire burns out of control behind a memorial cross on the Pacific Highway at Possum Brush, south of Taree, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The death toll from the devastating fires in eastern Australia has risen to four as firefighters raced against the clock on Thursday to contain the blazes ahead of the weekend when conditions are expected to worsen.

New South Wales Police reported in a statement that a body was found Wednesday night in burnt-out bushland near the city of Kempsey, located on the north coast of the state.