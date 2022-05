Firefighters, army soldiers and volunteers work in the area of ??a landslide caused by heavy rains today, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil 29 May 2022. EFE/Genival Paparazzi

Army soldiers prevent a person from trying to remove the body of a relative who was buried in the area of ??a landslide caused by heavy rains today, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil 29 May 2022. EFE/Genival Paparazzi

The death toll due to heavy rains that hit Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco rose to 84, officials said.

Dozens of people were missing on Saturday in the biggest disaster in five decades that struck Recife, the regional capital.

Pernambuco Governor Paulo Camara said 79 of the 84 victims died between Friday night and Sunday when heavy rains lashed the state, mainly in the Recife metropolitan region. EFE