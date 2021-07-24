Rescuers evacuate people from a hospital where about 3,000 people were trapped by the flood in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, 22 July 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The death toll from severe floods caused by heavy rain that hit the central Chinese province of Henan increased to 56, while five people are still unaccounted for, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

A previous tally announced on Friday estimated the fatalities at 51 people, all of them in Zhengzhou, the capital of the province.

Rescue operations in the city are still underway in a road tunnel that was flooded by downpours with many vehicles trapped since Tuesday, according to Xinhua. EFE

