The death toll from severe floods caused by heavy rain that hit the central Chinese province of Henan increased to 56, while five people are still unaccounted for, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
A previous tally announced on Friday estimated the fatalities at 51 people, all of them in Zhengzhou, the capital of the province.
Rescue operations in the city are still underway in a road tunnel that was flooded by downpours with many vehicles trapped since Tuesday, according to Xinhua. EFE
