A view of debris in the mouth of a river after flash floods in S'llot, Manacor, Mallorca, eastern Spain, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LLITERES

Emergency services working in the aftermath of severe flash-flooding that struck eastern portions of the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca on Thursday confirmed they had found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to 12, while the search for a missing five-year-old boy was ongoing.

Response teams on the island said the two bodies were discovered near the town of Arta not far from a car washed away by the deluge that is thought to belong to a German couple named locally as Petra and Mike Kircher, who have been missing since the fierce rainstorm on Tuesday night.

The search for a missing five-year-old boy whose family car was swept up by a flash flood in the Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, one of the worst-hit zones, was ongoing. The child's mother saved his eight-year-old sister during the ordeal but lost her own life in the process, witnesses said.

Heavy rain dumped on the island's eastern Llevant Peninsula on Tuesday and storms raged through the night, filling the streets of towns and villages perched on the hillside in the region with fast-flowing floods crammed with debris.

Among the confirmed dead are six Spaniards, two Brits and a Dutch woman.

Four bodies were found in Arta, two in s'Illot, two in Son Carrió and three in Sant Llorenç, emergency services said.