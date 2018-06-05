Children carry flower bouquets as people march with the coffins of seven of the victims of the eruption of the Fuego volcano on their way to the Cemetery of San Juan Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Hundreds of people march with the coffins of seven of the victims of the eruption of the Fuego volcano on their way to the Cemetery of San Juan Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The death toll from last weekend's eruption of the Fuego volcano climbed to 70 Tuesday when one of those hurt succumbed to his injuries, Guatemalan authorities said.

The San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City said that a young boy died because of the severe burns he had suffered.

A spokesperson for Guatemala City's Roosevelt Hospital said that 19 people who were injured by the eruption were being tended to, including nine minors.

Volcan del Fuego, located about 50 km (31 mi) west of this capital at the confluence of the provinces of Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango, erupted on Sunday, belching out a deadly pyroclastic flow of sand, ash, and smoke mixed with lava.

The spokesperson for Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction, David de Leon, said Tuesday that search teams are focusing on finding survivors in the provinces of Escuintla and Sacatepequez.

De Leon said that 46 people were injured and 1.7 million Guatemalans had been affected by the eruption, adding that 3,271 people had been evacuated and that nearly 1,999 of them were in shelters.

Guatemala's National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said that moderate explosions had been recorded Tuesday at the Fuego volcano.

The volcanic cone, which rises 3,763 m (more than 12,340 ft), has belched out ash and smoke heading west, northwest and north.

De Leon said that the ash and rain, which is expected Tuesday, could hamper the search for survivors.