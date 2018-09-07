Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces personnel carry a photograph of an ancestor of a family at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police officers search for missing people at a collapsed house following a large landslide in Atsuma, northern Japan, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces personnel search for missing people at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 7,2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police rescue workers search for missing people at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces personnel search for missing people at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The death toll from the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Japan's northern Hokkaido island on Thursday rose to 16, the Japanese prime minister confirmed on Friday, while over 40 percent of the power supply on the island is now restored.

"So far there are 16 (dead) people and many people injured, with 26 still missing," prime minister Shinzo Abe said at a press briefing after an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday.

Abe added that rescue efforts were underway in the affected areas and urged the population to exercise extreme caution in the coming hours, as rains are expected to cause more landslides.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko added during the press conference that 47 percent of Hokkaido's power supply was restored.

At 06.00 local time (21.00 GMT on Thursday), electricity had returned to 1.4 million households and other establishments, according to Seko.

The electricity production on the island amounted to 1.89 million kilowatts. It also received power from the main island of Honshu, after the government sought energy support from other electricity companies in the country to resolve the blackouts, especially in hospitals.

It is expected that with the resumption of operations in thermal and hydroelectric plants throughout Friday the capacity will rise to 3.12 million kilowatts, around 80 percent of the maximum production recorded a day before the earthquake. The electric company, therefore, urged people to save as much energy as possible.

The 6.7-magnitude earthquake on Thursday triggered an immediate shutdown of the main Tomato thermal power plant in Atsuma, which accounted for half of the electricity production on the island, and other power plants, leaving 2.95 million houses and buildings without electricity.

The power cut also affected transport services, which will resume their services in the coming hours.

The high-speed railway operator JR Hokkaido said it will resume operations around noon, while the New Chitose Airport, the largest in Sapporo, is scheduled to reopen later on Friday for incoming flights.