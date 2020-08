A view of the wreckage of the of an Air India Express Boeing 737 after it crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, India, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

A plane takes off in view of the wreckage of the of an Air India Express Boeing 737 after it crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, India, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

A view of the wreckage of the of an Air India Express Boeing 737 after it crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, India, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

The death toll from an aircraft accident in India has risen to 18, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday while authorities recovered digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of the passenger aircraft.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident (…) last evening,” Puri said as reached Kozhikode to take stock of the accident in the southern Indian city. EFE-EPA