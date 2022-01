Islamabad (Pakistan), 08/01/2022.- Pakistani Army soldiers block the road as they rescue stranded tourists near Murree, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 08 January 2022. At least 16 people were killed in Murree and the government deployed the Pakistani Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall incidents. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist until 09 January. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Murree (Pakistan), 08/01/2022.- Tourists vehicles are stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, Pakistan, 08 January 2022. At least 16 people were killed in Murree and the government deployed the Pakistani Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall incidents. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist until 09 January. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Murree (Pakistan), 08/01/2022.- People walk in a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, Pakistan, 08 January 2022. At least 16 people were killed in Murree and the government deployed the Pakistani Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall incidents. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist until 09 January. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Murree (Pakistan), 08/01/2022.- A handout photo released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows Pakistani army soldiers taking part in rescue works after 16 tourists died amid heavy snowfall in Murree, Pakistan, 08 January 2022. At least 16 people were killed in Murree and the government deployed the Pakistan Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall incidents. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist until 09 January EFE/EPA/INTER SERVICES PUBLIC RELATIONS -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pakistani authorities on Sunday raised the number of people who died after becoming trapped in their vehicles during a traffic jam and heavy snowfall on a road leading to a popular mountain resort to 22.

The latest official data indicates that at least eight people froze to death while the rest died due to suffocation after inhaling exhaust fumes from their snow-covered vehicles, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

(...)