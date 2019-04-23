Police and locals inpect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Locals and police gather at the Secon church Batticalova central road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police and locals inpect the damage and fataliaties in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The death toll from a series of coordinated bomb attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310, police said on Tuesday.

Over 500 people were also injured in eight blasts targeting four hotels in or near the capital city Colombo and at three churches around the country that were holding mass to mark Easter Sunday, police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said in a statement. An eighth explosion took place at a residential compound in Colombo.

An official funeral ceremony for the victims was due to be held on Tuesday, which was a day of national mourning.

Health authorities said on Monday that autopsies were in their final stages.

Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with the bombs and were in police custody, Gunaeskara said on Monday.

The government has blamed local Islamist outfit National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), although it did not rule out links to foreign groups. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 32 foreigners were among the fatalities and another 30 were hospitalized, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority Chairman Kishu Gomes told EFE on Sunday.

The foreigners known to have died are from Belgium, the United States, China and the United Kingdom, among other nations, Gomes added.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Maithripala Sirisena called on the public to remain calm and not to pay attention to rumors.

The United States Embassy in Colombo released a travel advisory warning that terror groups may be planning further attacks in the country.

It identified tourist spaces, transport centers, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, sporting and cultural events along with educational institutions and airports, as potential target areas.

Sunday was the deadliest day in the country since the end of a civil war between Tamil rebels and government forces that began in 1983 and ended in 2009. There were up to 40,000 deaths in the final phase of the war, according to data provided by the United Nations.

The Easter Sunday bombings were condemned by several foreign heads of state and senior officials of many countries, including neighboring India, Pakistan, China and Indonesia, as well as the European Union, Germany, Spain, the United States, a number of Latin American countries, the United Arab Emirates and churches in the Holy Land.

There have been a number of attacks against religious minorities on the island in the past.

In 2018, the government declared a state of emergency after violence erupted between Muslims and the majority Sinhalese Buddhists leading to two deaths and dozens of arrests.

Christians make up around 7 percent of the Sri Lankan population, with Buddhists accounting for approximately 70 percent. Twelve percent are Hindus and almost 10 percent Muslims.

cd-mt/ks/ses