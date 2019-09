Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019, of the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Ventura County Fire Department

A firefighter on Sept. 2, 2019, arrives at the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Ventura County Fire Department

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019, of the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Santa Barbara Fire Department

Officials in the Californian county of Santa Barbara on Monday raised the number of killed when a commercial diving boat caught fire and sank to at least eight and confirmed they were still looking for another 26 people who had been on board the vessel.

County Sheriff Bill Brown updated reporters on the search-and-rescue operations underway more than 10 hours after they began when the Conception, a 75-foot diving boat, issued a mayday call near Santa Cruz Island. EFE-EPA