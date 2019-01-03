The passenger train involved in the Great Belt Bridge fatal accident is covered in Nyborg, Denmark, 03 January 2019, following the accident on the Great Belt Bridge between the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen where eight passengers died and at least 16 were injured on 02 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Divers are working in the waters below the Great Belt Bridge between the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, 03 January 2019 following a train accident where eight passengers died and at least 16 were injured on 02 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

A train accident on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark has led to the deaths of eight people, police said Thursday.

The latest toll included the deaths of two more people whose bodies were found overnight after the train was removed from the Great Belt Bridge following Wednesday's incident, authorities said in a statement.

The damage was on such a scale that it was difficult for workers to access the area while the train was still on the bridge, the statement said, adding that now the vehicle had been moved police were able to say no more people were on it.

The victims were three men and five women, four of whom have been identified.

Police chief inspector Lars Bramjoh told the press that authorities were working as fast as they could in order to identify the other four victims.

Several people who were injured in the accident remained at the Odense hospital, police said.

The passenger train was traveling from Odense on the island of Funen towards Copenhagen when at about 7.30 am local time it came into contact with goods from a cargo train traveling in the opposite direction.

Danish authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the accident, though have said goods were found on the track on which the passenger train carrying 134 people was moving.

In 1988, eight people died and 72 others were injured when a train left the tracks in Soro, Denmark.