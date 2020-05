An Indian family rides on a scooter in a market area as shops start opening in the city, under specific guidelines during the extended lockdown, in Amritsar, India, 19 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian shopkeepers wait for customers in a dressing material store as shops start opening in the city, under specific guidelines during the extended lockdown, in Amritsar, India, 19 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Traffic police halts and fines autorickshaws and taxis as they are not following guidelines during the extended nationwide lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, 19 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Cars and trucks stand in traffic after the city eased the lockdown, during the extended nationwide lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, 19 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian authorities on Tuesday said they had detected more than 100,000 coronavirus cases and 3,000 related deaths since the outbreak as the country 1.3 billion people remain in a gradually easing lockdown until at least the end of the month.

India's health ministry said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Asian country had increased to 101,139 while the number of deaths stood at 3,163. EFE-EPA

