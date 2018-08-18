The death toll in a bridge collapse in the northern Italian city of Genoa went up to 42 on Saturday after firefighting teams found the body of whom they believe to be the last missing person.
The death toll had climbed earlier as three other people, a couple and their nine-year-old daughter, were found in a vehicle overnight.
Data from the Civil Protection agency showed that nobody else was among the rubble, though Genoa's government delegation was yet to confirm this.
A German citizen who was believed to have gone missing in the tragedy contacted the Italian authorities on Saturday.
A State funeral was held Saturday for 19 of the victims of the deadly bridge collapse that happened Tuesday, while the families of another 19 opted to hold private ceremonies instead.