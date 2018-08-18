Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte attends the State funeral for the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018.EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

People pay their respects as victims of the Morandi bridge disaster lie in coffins at the Fiera di Genova exhibition centre prior to the State funeral, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A handout photo made available by Italian Red Cross Press Office shows members of Italian Red Cross at work on the rubble of the partially collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, 16 August 2018 (issued 17 August 2018). EPA/Italian Red Cross Press Office

The death toll in a bridge collapse in the northern Italian city of Genoa went up to 42 on Saturday after firefighting teams found the body of whom they believe to be the last missing person.

The death toll had climbed earlier as three other people, a couple and their nine-year-old daughter, were found in a vehicle overnight.

Data from the Civil Protection agency showed that nobody else was among the rubble, though Genoa's government delegation was yet to confirm this.

A German citizen who was believed to have gone missing in the tragedy contacted the Italian authorities on Saturday.

A State funeral was held Saturday for 19 of the victims of the deadly bridge collapse that happened Tuesday, while the families of another 19 opted to hold private ceremonies instead.