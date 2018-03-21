(FILE) An Afghan security officer stands guard as he secures the area of an explosion at a diplomatic and heavily guarded area in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 26 people were killed and 18 wounded Wednesday in a suicide attack near a crowd celebrating the first day of the Afghan new year in Kabul, officials said.

A suicide attacker detonated the bombs he was carrying in his vest around 12 pm between Kabul University and Aliabad Hospital, targeting a group of people who were on their way to celebrate the new year at a local shrine, Afghan interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.

"So far we have 26 people martyred and 18 people injured," the official said.

The explosion took place near the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in a crowd of mostly young people who were headed to the shrine to join the Nowruz new year festival.

No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

Last Saturday, three civilians were killed and four others injured in a Taliban car-bomb attack near an industrial park in Kabul.

Wednesday's attack comes after a string of similar attacks in the Afghan capital this year, with the largest attack carried out at the end of January when the Taliban detonated an ambulance full of explosives in the central district of Kabul, killing more than 100 people.

Kabul authorities overhauled the security plan of the city after the attack, establishing a new system to prevent large-scale attacks.

Last month Afghan President Ashraf Ghani invited the Taliban for a dialogue to find a solution to the conflict raging across the country since the United States invaded in 2001.