People gather around the road that was destroyed by heavy rain near Kapenguria, West Pokot County in northwestern Kenya, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 37 people have died in landslides in West Pokot County in northwestern Kenya following days of heavy rains, official sources said.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello increased the death toll from 29 on Saturday, while a considerable number of people remained missing.