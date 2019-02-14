Investigators inspect the wreckage of a bus at the village of Laskarci near Skopje, North Macedonia, 14 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Police officers secure the area as investigators inspect the wreckage of a bus at the village of Laskarci near Skopje, North Macedonia, 14 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Investigators inspect the wreckage of a bus at the village of Laskarci near Skopje, North Macedonia, 14 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The number of people killed in a bus crash near the capital of the Republic of North Macedonia Skopje has risen to 14, health authorities said on Thursday.

Seven people died at the site of Wednesday's accident, while seven others later died in hospital.

Over 35 passengers were injured as a result, seven of whom were still in critical condition. A pregnant woman was among the injured.

The bus, belonging to the private company "Durmo Tours," had been carrying 50 passengers along its usual 65 kilometers (40 miles) route between Skopje in the north and the city of Gostivar in the west when it left the highway on Wednesday at the village of Laskarci.

Some of the injured were released from hospital overnight, including the bus driver, who survived the crash and got away without being seriously injured. He underwent blood tests in the hospital.

The government held an extraordinary session on Wednesday evening and declared two days of national mourning, effective from Thursday through Friday.

Many sport clubs and theaters have canceled their usual events and performances, and radio stations have been playing only classical music in homage to the victims.

The investigation at the scene of the accident was still ongoing, with images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground showing investigators inspecting the scene of the wreckage, where the bus lay on its right side.

Some of the passengers who survived have told media outlets that the accident happened quickly after the bus seemed to lose control.

Witnesses said the bus appeared to slide off the road and ended upside down on its roof, possibly due to a bust tire.

Police and public prosecutors were expecting to be able to give details on the official cause of the accident on Friday.

These sorts of traffic accidents are not common in North Macedonia, where the number of deaths each year fluctuates between 100-200, most of which are attributed to excessive speeding.

On Wednesday, the Republic of North Macedonia officially changed its country name from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, ending a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece.