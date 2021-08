Members of the search and rescue teams rescue people at the affected area following floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Kastamonu, Turkey, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/IBRAHIM YOZOGLU

At least 27 people have been killed in three days of flooding and landslides in Turkey’s northern Black Sea coast region, authorities said Friday.

A search for one missing person was still underway, the country’s emergency services (AFAD) said in a statement, adding that 25 fatalities were recorded in Kastamonu province and two in the coastal province of Sinop, which is some 300 kilometers northeast of Ankara. EFE

