Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) chairs a meeting in the Emergencies Ministry's rescue operation headquarters on the site of the gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, 31 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Chelyabinsk Region shows Russian rescue workers cleaning debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, early 01 January 2019. EPA-EFE/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY

At least seven people have died and another 37 were still missing following the collapse of a residential building in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk, local authorities said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency services was cited by Russian news agency Interfax as saying 12 people had been pulled from the rubble, seven of whom died and five were alive.

The source said the fate of 37 others who had gone missing in Monday's collapse remained unknown.

Rescue efforts have to be suspended owing to the risk of further collapse and could not resume until that threat had been removed, the Russian ministry for emergency situations said.

Hundreds of people have been deployed to assist with the rescue operation, along with rescue dogs.

Authorities have warned that due to the low temperatures, around the -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) mark, the chance of finding survivors under the debris lessened with each passing hour.

Seven of the 10 floors of the building on Karl Marx street collapsed at around 6 am local time (1 GMT) on Monday following a suspected gas explosion.

President Vladimir Putin visited the scene on Monday as well as hospitals at which victims of the incident were being treated.