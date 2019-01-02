A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Chelyabinsk Region shows Russian rescue workers clearing debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, 02 January 2019. EPA/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY

The bodies of 22 people have so far been recovered from the rubble of a building that collapsed in central Russia, authorities said Wednesday.

The fate of 22 others who went missing after a 10-story residential building partially collapsed on Monday in the city of Magnitogorsk after a suspected gas explosion remained unknown.

Hundreds of people have been sent to the scene in order to assist with the rescue efforts, including specialists from the capital Moscow and Yekaterinburg, along with rescue dogs.

Authorities have warned of the diminishing chance of finding any more survivors due to temperatures of about -20 C (-4 F).