Police and locals inspect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Locals and police gather at the Secon church Batticalova central road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

The death toll from a series of coordinated attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to 290, police said on Monday.

Sri Lankan police spokesperson, Ruwan Gunasekara, told reporters that 500 people were also injured in bomb blasts at four hotels in or near the capital city Colombo and three churches around the country that were holding mass to mark Easter Sunday.

Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with the bombs and were in police custody, Gunaeskara added.

The attacks began with six coordinated bomb blasts at 8:45 am at three luxury hotels in Colombo and three churches around the country during Easter services.

A few hours later, a seventh blast rocked a small hotel near the Dehiwala Zoo, about 12 kilometers south of the capital, while an eighth explosion took place at a residential compound in Dematagoda, in Colombo.

At least 32 foreigners were among the fatalities and another 30 were hospitalized, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority Chairman Kishu Gomes told EFE on Sunday.

The foreigners known to have died are from Belgium, the United States, China and the United Kingdom, among other nations, Gomes added.

Three police officers died in the later blasts, Gunasekara said.

After the eight attacks, the government declared a state of emergency and police imposed a tight curfew.

The Education Ministry announced the closure of all schools in the country until Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting with senior officials from the security forces and members of government shortly after the first attack.

During a speech delivered later, Wickremesinghe revealed that security forces had received warnings of possible attacks around the country but officials did not pay enough attention, something that he said should be investigated.

"But first of all, what we should do is to make sure the country is not destabilized," he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the authorities said that "extremists" were behind the attacks.

Whatsapp, Viber and Facebook were temporarily blocked to stop the spread of false information and fake news in the wake of the attacks, and mobile and Internet networks have been jammed, some local media outlets reported.

Addressing the nation, President Maithripala Sirisena called on the public to remain calm and not to pay attention to rumors.

The United States Embassy in Colombo released a travel advisory warning that terror groups may be planning further attacks in the country.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, (...) and other public areas," said the US Embassy.

It identified tourist spaces, transport centers, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, sporting and cultural events along with educational institutions and airports, as potential target areas.

Sunday was the deadliest day in the country since the end of a civil war between Tamil rebels and government forces that began in 1983 and ended in 2009. There were up to 40,000 deaths in the final phase of the war, according to data provided by the United Nations.

The Easter Sunday bombings were condemned by several foreign heads of state and senior officials of many countries, including neighboring India, Pakistan, China and Indonesia, as well as the European Union, Germany, Spain, the United States, a number of Latin American countries, the United Arab Emirates and churches in the Holy Land.

There have been a number of attacks against religious minorities on the island in the past.

In 2018, the government declared a state of emergency after violence erupted between Muslims and the majority Sinhalese Buddhists leading to two deaths and dozens of arrests.

Christians make up around 7 percent of the Sri Lankan population, with Buddhists accounting for approximately 70 percent, followed by smaller numbers of both Hindus and Muslims.

cd-mt-daa-igr/sp/ks