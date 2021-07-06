A view of the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium after its demolition, in Surfside, Florida, USA, 04 July 2021.EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A view of the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium after its demolition, in Surfside, Florida, USA, 04 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The confirmed death toll from the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building north of Miami Beach on June 24 has grown to 27, the Miami-Dade County mayor said Monday.

"Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims," Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

Search and rescue teams suspended their activity ahead of Sunday night's controlled demolition of the remaining portion of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

(...)