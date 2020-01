Bruthen South, (Australia), 04/01/2020.- General view of the remains of a burnt out property impacted by a bushfire in Bruthen South, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2019. Twenty-two people are dead, 21 more are missing and more than 1500 homes have been destroyed as fires burned through over six-million hectares of land. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

North Nowra (Australia), 04/01/2020.- Police form a road block at a bushfire in North Nowra, Australia, 04 January 2020. Bushfires are spreading rapidly as weather conditions continue to deteriorate on a day of extreme fire danger for large parts of NSW. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference on the governments' bushfire response at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A fire truck is seen as people evacuate from Lakes Entrance prior to the road closure along the Princes Highway outside Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2019. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

North Nowra (Australia), 04/01/2020.- A DC-10 Air Tanker makes a pass to drop fire retardant on a bushfire in North Nowra, Australia, 04 January 2020. Bushfires are spreading rapidly as weather conditions continue to deteriorate on a day of extreme fire danger for large parts of NSW. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bruthen South, (Australia), 04/01/2020.- General view of a scorched street sign impacted by a bushfire in Bruthen South, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2019. Twenty-two people are dead, 21 more are missing and more than 1500 homes have been destroyed as fires burned through over six-million hectares of land. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia continued to face hundreds of bushfires on Saturday amid “catastrophic” conditions in the south of the country where two more deaths have been confirmed, taking the toll to 21.

The two deaths occurred on Kangaroo Island, some 112 kilometers (69.5 miles) from Adelaide, South Australia, where more than 100,000 hectares have been razed, mostly in Flinders Chase National Park, which is home to 60,000 kangaroos and 50,000 koalas. EFE-EPA