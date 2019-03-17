The Australian Brenton Tarrant makes a sign to the camera during his appearance in court on March 16, 2019, charged with the Christchurch mosque massacres, from which the death toll has risen to 50. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter

The death toll of last Friday's attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch has risen to 50, Police Commissioner Michael Bush said Saturday.

At a press conference in Wellington, Bush said that one of the victims was found in the Al Noor mosque, which together with the Linwood mosque were the scenes of the shooting attacks that left 50 Muslims dead and another 50 wounded, of whom 36 remain hospitalized. Many will require multiple surgeries.

"This attack has been an enormous shock for all New Zealanders, and I am aware that there is a real sense of fear and concern for personal safety, particularly among our Muslim communities," the police commissioner added.

Meanwhile the main suspect in the Christchurch terror attack appeared in court Saturday charged with murder as New Zealand's President Jacinta Ardern vowed to change the country's gun laws.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared in Christchurch District Court Saturday in a white prison gown and handcuffs. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear next on Apr. 5.

The prime minister said "the man is currently facing one count of murder but obviously there will be further charges laid."

Two other people are being investigated with regard to the attacks. The three held were not on any New Zealand or Australian watchlists and were not known to police.

Commissioner Bush also expressed his belief that Tarrant was the sole perpetrator of the armed attacks on both Christchurch mosques.

He confirmed that none of the original suspects were known to police and added that "part of our investigation ought to be to look back to ensure that law enforcement didn't miss any opportunities to prevent this horrendous event."

As for the other individuals arrested after the attacks, Bush noted that the woman was released without any charges brought against her, while another man was accused of crimes related to the possession of arms, but was not suspected of being involved in the mass murders.

He added that the young woman arrested Friday and who will appear in court next Monday was "tangential" to the attacks.

Bush also said the police are trying to identify the victims so they can be buried as soon as possible while acknowledging the anguish of families wanting funerals that respect their traditional rites.

This weekend the press started revealing the victims' identities, the youngest being 3-year-old Mucad Ibrahim, who was in the Al Noor mosque with his father and older brother Abdi when the semi-automatic weapons began firing.

Also among the Al Noor victims was Sayyad Milne, 14, whose father, John Milne, described him a "brave little soldier,"and Naeem Rashid, believed to have died in hospital along with his son Talha, 21, after trying to take the gun away from the Al Noor shooter.

The suspected killer Tarrant stands accused of murder and will appear before the High Court of New Zealand next April 5.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday visited a refugee and migrant center in Christchurch as thousands of people across the country laid flowers at mosques and attended vigils.

She met with the wounded, families of the victims and members of the Muslim community in Christchurch to express her support and to announce a gun-law reform, on a day marked by vigils for the victims and expressions of solidarity against Islamophobia.

Many families still await news of their missing loved ones.

The prime minister said authorities were working to remove the bodies from the mosques by the end of the Saturday.

Specialists were working alongside local staff to begin returning the victims to their "loved ones in a way that is consistent with Muslim faith while taking into account these unprecedented circumstances and the obligations to the coroner," she added.

The identities of the victims have not been released but Ardern said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is acting as a liaison point for foreign governments, and she understood "those involved include Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia."

At a press conference, Ardern acknowledged that police responded immediately to the attack on Friday and the "individual charged was in custody 36 minutes from receiving the first call."

"The offender was mobile. There were two other firearms in the vehicle the offender was in and it absolutely was his intention to continue with his attack," Ardern added.

She said the gun license he held enabled him to acquire the firearms legally.

"I can tell you one thing right now: our gun laws will change," Ardern said.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that in an online manifesto Tarrant posted on Twitter before the massacres, he said he did not identify as Australian, but as European in culture, political beliefs, philosophical beliefs, identity and blood and that he wrote of obsessions with racial purity and against land "invaders."