A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences shows a plume of ash rising from the Whakaari or White Island volcano on North Island, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/NEW ZEALAND INSTITUTE OF GEOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR SCIENCES/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A volcano erupted Monday on an island in New Zealand, killing five people, injuring at least 20 and leaving dozens unaccounted for, according to the country’s authorities.

John Tims, New Zealand Police deputy commissioner, said in a press conference following the eruption of Whakaari volcano on White Island that five people had died as a result of their injuries.EFE-EPA