Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative to Lebanon speaks during a press conference after one month of a huge explosion that rocked the city in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A rescue team from Chile work with Lebanese civil defense in a rescue mission at the site of a collapsed building after a scanner and a sniffer dog from the rescue team detected that there might be survivors under the rubble at Mar Mikhael area in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

A rescue team from Chile work with Lebanese civil defense in a rescue mission at the site of a collapsed building after a scanner and a sniffer dog from the rescue team detected that there might be survivors under the rubble at Mar Mikhael area in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

The number of deaths from the Beirut port explosion rose to 191 on Friday as the country commemorates the tragedy a month later.

A minute of silence was called across Lebanon at 6.07pm local time, the moment the blast struck on 4 August, to honor the victims.