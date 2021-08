A handout photo made available by India's National Disaster Response Force shows rescue personnel during the rescue operation after a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, India, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Death toll in a landslide in a mountainous region of the Himalayas in northern India climbed to 13 on Thursday, a day after several vehicles including a bus was buried in the debris.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm in the Kinnaur district of the state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, but rescue teams were unable to begin search immediately as the landslide continued for hours. EFE

