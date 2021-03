Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 30 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thai border for fear of violence

Recent killings by security forces have raised the death toll since last month’s coup in Myanmar to more than 500, as violence continued Monday night in a Yangon district.

Statistics by the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners of Myanmar show the total number of deaths from police and military repression has reached 510, including 14 on Monday. EFE-EPA