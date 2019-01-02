Traffic jam near the Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, Denmark, 02 January 2019, after a train accident. EPA/TIM K. JENSEN

Streets are blocked by police after a train accident at the Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, Denmark, 02 January 2019. EPA/TIM K. JENSEN DENMARK OUT

A damaged freight train stands at the Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, Denmark, 02 January 2019, after a train accident. EPA/TIM K. JENSEN

A damaged passenger train stands at the Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, Denmark, 02 January 2019, after a train accident. EPA/MICHAEL BAGER

A train accident on a bridge linking two islands in Denmark has resulted in several deaths, police said Wednesday.

Funen Police said in a statement they had no further information about the fatalities nor the number of people who had died, but confirmed that people had lost their lives.

The accident involving in a freight train and a passenger train took place on the lower section of the Great Belt Bridge that links the islands of Zealand and Funen.

Danish train operator DBS was cited by local media as saying six people had been killed.

Authorities have stopped traffic across the bridge in light of the incident.

Police were scheduled to give a press conference on Wednesday morning.