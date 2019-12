The speaker of the United States' House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Activists gather at an "Impeach and Remove" rally outside the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019 to show support for the US House of Representatives' move to impeach US President Donald J. Trump. Later in the day, Trump is expected to become the third president in US History to be impeached by Congress. The House will then send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where a trial is expected early in 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The speaker of the United States' House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Impeachment supporters against Trump protest in front of the US capitol

The Democratic-controlled United States House of Representatives began a session Wednesday that will culminate in a historic vote later in the day on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The Republican president faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following a pair of votes last Friday in the Judiciary Committee of the lower house of Congress.