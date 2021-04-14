Making decisions about their own bodies - from whom they want to have sex with to whether they use contraceptives or seek healthcare - continues to be out of reach for hundreds of millions of women around the world, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said Wednesday.

In its annual report, the UN agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide, for the first time analyses in depth the situation of the right to bodily autonomy, which it concludes remains out of reach for almost half the women around the planet. EFE