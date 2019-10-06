A general view shows protesters taking part in an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester gestures during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester tosses a tear gas pellet during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester prepares to throw a flaming projectile during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester prepares to toss a tear gas pellet during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters fend off tear gas during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters extinguish a tear gas pellet during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A protester's umbrella is blown over by the wind during an Anti-ERO (Emergency Regulations Ordinance) demonstration against a newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong, China, 06 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens braved the rain Sunday and flooded the streets to protest against the government’s controversial move to invoke a colonial-era emergency law banning masks during demonstrations.

A few hours after two unauthorized mass rallies began, chaos descended, with hardcore protesters vandalizing banks owned by Chinese state-owned enterprises, setting fires and damaging traffic lights.

Water cannon vehicles were on standby in the early evening.

This was the second day in a row that citizens of the semiautonomous Chinese city took to the streets to defy the ban, unveiled by Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam on Friday.

The crowds of defiant demonstrators were significantly bigger than on Saturday, with the vast majority of donning face masks while marching - a move that potentially carries a jail sentence of one year and a fine of HK$25,000.

Meanwhile, a court in the financial hub heard a judicial review case in which dozens of pro-democracy lawmakers made the rare move to jointly challenge the way the government imposed the ban.

Two marches kicked off at 2 pm local time in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon in a coordinated action called for by anti-government netizens.

One masked protester, a 34-year-old customer services officer who identified herself as Ms Suen told Efe: “I used to support the government and the police. But I’ve come to realize the government is very mean and the police are excessive in their use of force. Now Lam has invoked this emergency law. This is adding fire to oil.”

Also in the crowd was Alan Leong, chairman of the pro-democracy Civil Party, who told Efe that Lam’s move had “dealt a fatal blow to the rule of law.”

The 61-year-old barrister added: “When you ban every man and woman from wearing a mask in protests, you are deterring a lot of people from marching... You are breaching the ICCPR (International Convenant on Civil and Political Rights).”

Police were swift to disperse the crowds. At around 3 pm riot police officers emerged from a metro station in Wan Chai near Causeway Bay, arresting an unconfirmed number of people.

From around 4.30 pm onwards, the security force fired multiple rounds of teargas in districts including Wan Chai and Cheung Sha Wan.

Since early June, hundreds of thousands of protesters in the ex-British colony have been taking to the streets wearing masks, a must-have item to conceal their identities and protect them from teargas.

The protest movement, sparked by an extradition bill pushed by Lam’s administration, which was formally withdrawn on 4 September, is showing no signs of abating. In recent weeks, things have taken a more violent turn.

On Friday afternoon, Lam announced the decision to invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, enacted in 1922 and last used in 1967 during leftist riots.

The invocation enabled the government to skip lengthy legislative processes and enact the anti-mask ban, which targets public gatherings of more than 50 people with the aim of curbing violence.

The government move is now being challenged by 24 lawmakers, who have made the unprecedented move to jointly lodge a judicial review.

Following the hearing, Dennis Kwok, one of the 24 legislators, told journalists the court’s decision to expedite the substantive hearing of the case to just a few weeks was “a very rare move” and something he had never seen before as a barrister.

He said that suggests the court might believe Lam’s decision “raises extremely important constitutional issues” and that her invoking of the emergency law could be anti-constitutional. EFE-EPA

sl/sh